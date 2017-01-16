Toggle navigation
KTOK - Oklahoma's NewsRadio KTOK
KTOK - Oklahoma's NewsRadio KTOK
On-Air
Lee Matthews
Glenn Beck
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
Jason Doyle
Mark Levin
Coast To Coast
Gwinn F Lippert
On Demand Audio
More Shows...
Photos
KTOK Gallery
Oklahoma Radio
1340 The Game
96.1 KXY
101.9 The Twister
KJ103
94.7 The Brew
Bonus Deals
Connect
Join Us On Facebook
Events Calendar
Station Newsletter
Employment Opportunities
Contests
Atom Tickets Free Movie Friday
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Hit And Run Fire Engine
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Free Movies? No Problem. Enter to win Free Movie Passes from Atom Tickets
Lee Matthews
The Drive With Jason Doyle
previous
next
On-Air Now
11am - 2pm
Here's How President Obama Is Spending His Last MLK Day In Office
8 Men Are as Rich as World's Poorest 3.6 Billion
Enormous Alligator Filmed At Florida Nature Preserve
Dean Spanos On His 'Difficult' Decision to Move Chargers Back To LA
Study: Kids Copy Superheroes' Aggression, Not Altruism
Odd 'Entity' Photographed During Full Moon?
One Dad's Joy, Another's Heartbreak in Kidnap Case
Governor Peter Thiel?
Here's The List Of Performers For Trump's Inauguration
Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
x
See Full Playlist
KTOK
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KTOK to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.